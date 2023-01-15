UFC Vegas 67 results: Biggest winners, loser from ‘Strickland vs. Imavov’ last night

UFC Vegas 67 went down last night (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a re-worked Light Heavyweight main event that saw Sean Strickland defeat Nassourdine Imavov via decision. In further action, Dan Ige got back in the win column in a big way, knocking out Damon Jackson in a Featherweight affair (see it here).

Biggest Winner: Sean Strickland

Strickland proved why you welcome opportunity in when it knocks after he defeated Nassourdine Imavov after five rounds of action in a Light Heavyweight fight he accepted on super short notice. In doing so, the always-talkative Strickland snapped his two-fight losing streak and earned a new lease on his combat life. While it’s unclear what (if any) impact this fight will have on the Middleweight division, Strickland is back on track and has some confidence to kickoff his 2023 campaign after and underwhelming 2022 inside the Octagon.

Runner Up: Dan Ige

Coming into his Featherweight fight against Damon Jackson, Ige had suffered three straight losses with his last victory coming almost two years ago. But, Ige got back on track in impressive fashion, tagging Jackson with a sneaky short left hook that dropped his foe, prompting an immediate end to the fight. And to make it even sweeter, “50 K” won just that, taking home some extra coin in post-fight bonus money. Indeed, Ige leaves “Sin City” with newfound confidence, relief and a heftier bank account. When you couple all of that with the fact that he avoided the chopping block with four straight defeats, it makes Ige a proper candidate for runner up.

Biggest Loser: Ketlen Vieira

There are several athletes who could have earned this spot, but we are going to go with Vieira after losing a split-decision to Raquel Pennington. That’s because not only was her two-fight win streak snapped, but it paused any and all momentum she had ahead of earning her first-ever title fight. Ranked No. 2 at the moment, Vieira was sitting pretty in the Bantamweight division and was at least one more win away for a shot at the title. Instead, the Brazilian bomber is now at risk to drop a spot or two in the rankings, keeping her further away from a shot at the title. It’s a devastating defeat for her, one that will send her back to the drawing board to begin another run.

