Abdul Razak Alhassan — who kept his 100 percent finish rate intact at UFC Vegas 67 last night (Jan. 14, 2023) in Las Vegas, Nevada, thanks to spoiling the Octagon debut of Brazil’s Claudio Ribeiro — is not happy with his former opponent, Joaquin Buckley, whatsoever.

Indeed, Alhassan got back in the win column after suffering a split decision loss in his only fight of 2022. The man he lost to was Buckley, and during his post-fight interview with the mixed martial arts (MMA) media, Alhassan absolutely unloaded on his former opponent.

Abdul Razak Alhassan knocks out Claudio Ribeiro!!#UFCVegas67



pic.twitter.com/UAe4zffUx9 — MMA mania (@mmamania) January 14, 2023

“I want to fight that b—ch ass Buckley again,” Alhassan told the media. “If anybody sees him, tell him I say he’s a f—king b—ch. He’s a p—sy. He’s a f—king p—sy like the biggest p—sy,” “Okay, so I know it’s the fight game. But when you talk so much s—t, right? And you stand in front of a guy and be like, ‘I’m going to knock you the f—k out.’ And we had an agreement. Let’s go on in the center of the ring. Let’s f—king bang and see who the f—k is gonna go down first. That b—ch felt one punch and was like, uh, let me take you down. You’re a b—ch, Buckley. But if you’re watching this, you’re a b—ch. I want to whoop your ass. I saw you a f—king b—ch.

“His b—ch ass felt my power and was like, ‘I don’t want this I’m gonna take you down, you’re a b—ch, Buckley,” Alhassan continued. “I hope you see this. If I see him in the street and he talks s—t. I swear to God; I will show you the f—king African. I will smack the f—k out of you. I swear. I’ll treat you like you’re a b—ch.

“I want a rematch with that f—ing b—ch so I can f—k him up. Buckley, you are b—ch if you’re a man, come and fight me again,” Alhassan concluded. “You are a b—ch again.”

If there was a Cuss-o-Meter, Alhassan would be a double winner.

Buckley, meanwhile, is coming off a knockout loss to Chris Curtis at UFC 282 (watch highlights), so a rematch in 2023 isn’t totally out of the question.

The question is, does anyone want to see it as bad as Alhassan?

