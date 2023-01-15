 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 official for UFC 286 in London

The trilogy is set.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, Dana White, announced after UFC Vegas 67 last night (Jan. 14, 2023) that Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 is official for UFC 286 on March 18, 2023.

“Leon Edwards and Usman is finalized,” White told the media during UFC Vegas 67’s press conference (watch it here). And then [Justin] Gaethje and [Rafael] Fiziev are the co-main event for that fight in London. Done — both of those fights are done.”

Edwards (20-3) spectacularly captured UFC’s Welterweight title in Aug. 2022, knocking out Usman in the fifth round of their fight at UFC 278 with a Hail Mary head kick (watch highlights). The ridiculous finish over Usman extended Edwards’ unbeaten streak to 10 fights. Usman (20-2), meanwhile. will look to reclaim the 170-pound title he held for four years and defended five times. The knockout loss at UFC 278 snapped his 15-fight win streak.

The Welterweight talents first faced off in 2015, with “Nigerian Nightmare” winning the fight via unanimous decision.

So far, the upcoming UFC 286 pay-per-view (PPV) card looks like this:

  • Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3
  • Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev
  • Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze
  • Nathaniel Wood vs. Lerone Murphy
  • Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina
  • Malcolm Gordon vs. Jake Hadley
  • Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill
  • Jai Herbert vs. Ľudovít Klein
  • Daniel Rodriguez vs. Gunnar Nelson
  • Chris Duncan vs. Michal Figlak
  • Veronica Macedo vs. Juliana Miller

