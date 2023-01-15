The trilogy is set.
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, Dana White, announced after UFC Vegas 67 last night (Jan. 14, 2023) that Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 is official for UFC 286 on March 18, 2023.
“Leon Edwards and Usman is finalized,” White told the media during UFC Vegas 67’s press conference (watch it here). And then [Justin] Gaethje and [Rafael] Fiziev are the co-main event for that fight in London. Done — both of those fights are done.”
Edwards (20-3) spectacularly captured UFC’s Welterweight title in Aug. 2022, knocking out Usman in the fifth round of their fight at UFC 278 with a Hail Mary head kick (watch highlights). The ridiculous finish over Usman extended Edwards’ unbeaten streak to 10 fights. Usman (20-2), meanwhile. will look to reclaim the 170-pound title he held for four years and defended five times. The knockout loss at UFC 278 snapped his 15-fight win streak.
The Welterweight talents first faced off in 2015, with “Nigerian Nightmare” winning the fight via unanimous decision.
So far, the upcoming UFC 286 pay-per-view (PPV) card looks like this:
- Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3
- Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev
- Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze
- Nathaniel Wood vs. Lerone Murphy
- Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina
- Malcolm Gordon vs. Jake Hadley
- Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill
- Jai Herbert vs. Ľudovít Klein
- Daniel Rodriguez vs. Gunnar Nelson
- Chris Duncan vs. Michal Figlak
- Veronica Macedo vs. Juliana Miller
For complete UFC Vegas 67 results and coverage click here.
Loading comments...