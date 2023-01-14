Social media influencer, KSI, lived up to his billing with a first-round knockout win earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing Series 004 live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, but Jake Paul still remains unimpressed.

KSI, who was originally expected to fight Dillon Danis this weekend, ended up sparking fellow social media standout, FaZe Temperrr, with a blistering first-round knockout. It is KSI’s third-straight knockout win dating back to Aug. 2022 and a victory that helps improve his overall boxing record to 4-0 (3-0 exhibition, 1-0 professional).

As expected, KSI mentioned Paul during his post-fight interview as the two continue to line themselves up for a massive clash. Surprisingly, KSI admitted that he needs a steeper test inside of the boxing ring before taking on “Problem Child,” but the British star still slung some shade.

Paul, who is coming off a decision win over MMA legend Anderson Silva this past October, wasted little time chiming in on KSI’s performance. Jake’s brother, Logan Paul, posted the following video showing the two watching the action from the comfort of their home.

Jake Paul reacts to KSI call out pic.twitter.com/RHGpK3vgso — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 14, 2023

“I’m shivering with fear,” Paul said jokingly.

In addition, Paul hit up Twitter to send a direct message to KSI. Check it out below:

I love when KSI wins because it gives him more confidence for him to actually get in the ring with me. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 14, 2023

“I love when KSI wins because it gives him more confidence for him to actually get in the ring with me,” wrote Paul.

What say you, Maniacs? After seeing KSI spark FaZe Temperrr Saturday night does he have what it takes to defeat Jake Paul?

Let us know!