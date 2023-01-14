The fight game was thrown a major bone Saturday night was it was revealed that a lightweight clash between top contenders Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev is being finalized for UFC 286 on Mar. 18 in London, England.

This is according to a recent report by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, who states that the lightweight pairing is nearly finalized.

London. Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) vs. Rafael Fiziev (@RafaelFiziev) is nearly finalized for UFC 286 on March 18. Nos. 3 and 6 at lightweight to meet. What a fight. pic.twitter.com/GtKSouskku — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 15, 2023

Gaethje, 34, is coming off his second UFC title fight loss when he was submitted by Charles Oliveira at UFC 274 in May 2022. “Highlight” is just 1-2 in his last three trips to the Octagon, but 5-2 in his last seven. Gaethje is undoubtedly one of the best 155-pound fighters on the planet today and always a win or two away from a UFC title shot. Stopping Fiziev this coming March may get him there (again).

Fiziev, 29, has been a wrecking ball since losing his UFC debut to Magomed Mustafaev back in 2019. “Ataman” has won his last six Octagon appearances including a blistering main event knockout over Rafael dos Anjos in July of last year. If Fiziev is able to take out Gaethje at UFC 286 he could very well be the next man in line for a UFC lightweight title shot.

Who do you got in this elite lightweight matchup?

Sound off!

