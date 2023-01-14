The mixed martial arts (MMA) world witnessed a leak of all leaks Saturday afternoon when T-Mobile Arena showcased a UFC 285 fight banner featuring Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight title on Mar. 4 in Las Vegas.

Speculation grew as most thought this was an ultimate photoshop troll job. However, multiple news outlets began to confirm the leak and some combat community members even drove past T-Mobile Arena to snap a real-time photo. All signs pointed to the heavyweight title fight being legit.

Of course, nothing has officially been announced so we’re still hanging on for word from Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Not only would this be huge news for Jones fans, but it puts Francis Ngannou’s UFC future in doubt. The current UFC heavyweight champion is recovering from knee surgery and has been unable to settle a new contract with the promotion.

Jones, who has been waiting years to make his official UFC heavyweight debut, recently spoke with content creator, Michael Wonsover, to confirm the heavyweight matchup. The former UFC light heavyweight champion specifically names Gane as his next opponent and mentions that his first heavyweight title fight is just weeks away.

Check out the interview below:

Just spoke with Jon Jones after a training session with @HenryCejudo in Phoenix. He confirms the upcoming heavyweight title fight with Cyril Gane, and also says he plans to have Cejudo in his corner if their schedules align. #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/3ItpnKY4ni — Michael Wonsover (@The_MDubb) January 14, 2023

“Just a few weeks out from my first heavyweight championship against Ciryl Gane,” said Jones.

In addition, Jones also confirmed that he’s hoping to have former UFC double champ Henry Cejudo in his corner for his heavyweight debut. Jones has been training heavily alongside Cejudo at his Fight Ready gym ever since his departure from Jackson-Wink MMA.

We’ll have to wait and see when UFC makes an official announcement for Jones vs. Gane.