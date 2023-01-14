It looks like Ciryl Gane may get his wish to fight Jon Jones after all.

Just a few days after calling out Jones to a meeting at UFC 285 on Mar. 4 in Las Vegas it appears as if the promotion could be entertaining Gane’s challenge. While nothing is official at this time a promotional fight banner was plastered outside of T-Mobile Arena on Saturday suggesting the heavyweight clash has been booked.

VIDEO PROOF THAT THE JONES LEAK IS REAL pic.twitter.com/N4GT7Ckpxn — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) January 14, 2023

While this matchup would be bonkers if in fact official the underlying news here is the fact that it appears Jones and Gane will meet for the undisputed UFC heavyweight title. Without a mention of an interim strap this implies that current UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou may be on his way out of the promotion.

Remember, Ngannou has been sidelined with a knee injury since his victory over Gane at UFC 270 nearly one year ago. “Predator” has been recovering every since, but more importantly he’s been wrapped up in serious contract talks with UFC. Neither side has seemed to budge over the past 12 months and it has led many to believe Ngannou will not step foot back inside of the Octagon in 2023.

A recent article by French outlet RMC Sport, revealed additional news about the potential heavyweight clash:

The fight was leaked with an image broadcast a little too early in Las Vegas on the screen of the T-Mobile Arena: Ciryl Gane vs. Jon Jones in Las Vegas in the main event and for the belt. We even have the date: March 4. The official announcement is expected to be made overnight by UFC boss Dana White.

On the other hand, a recent report by MMA Fighting (shown below) suggests Jones vs. Gane is still a work in progress. According to the report, the T-Mobile fight banner was a “behind-the-scenes mistake” and has already been taken down.

I've been told the Gane vs. Jones T-Mobile graphic has been taken down, was a behind-the-scenes mistake. Fight not done deal. — Steven Marrocco (@MMAFightingSM) January 14, 2023

