Social media star Elle Brooke made a huge statement earlier today (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing Series 004 live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, when the 25-year-old stopped Faith Ordway with a vicious first-round knockout (punches).

Brooke, who is currently being trained by world champion boxer Ebanie “Blonde Bomber” Bridges, won her boxing debut last July in a matchup against AJ Bunker. She was the betting favorite for this fight, but nobody knew the 138-pound matchup would deliver such fireworks.

The second the bell sounded both women exploded out of their corners and unloaded all hell. Ordway, who has little combat experience, did well early on, but once Brooke tightened up her punches it was essentially a wrap. Brooke landed heavy shots that quickly bloodied Ordway and eventually put a stop to the fight.

Check out the video highlights below:

Elle Brooke vs Faith Ordway highlights



pic.twitter.com/kBdWZhq8gK — •_• (@media4allv2) January 14, 2023

