UFC Vegas 67 officially wrapped up last night (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, and fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night led by a main event clash between middleweight contenders Sean Strickland and Nassourdine Imavov, a co-headliner featuring featherweight finishers Dan Ige and Damon Jackson, and an intriguing bantamweight matchup between undefeated contender Umar Nurmagomedov and Brazilian veteran Raoni Barcelos, there will be a lot to discuss when the fighters take to the stage.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live around 10:15 p.m. ET. It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

