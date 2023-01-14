Sean Strickland proved he’s still a top middleweight fighter last night (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at UFC Vegas 67 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when he stepped in on short notice to outlast Nassourdine Imavov in the main event.

In addition to the last-second headliner, UFC Vegas 67 provided a collection of knockouts and submissions to spark the promotion’s 2023 campaign in fashion. Check them out below:

Featherweight contender Dan Ige ended a three-fight losing skid when he scored a walk-off knockout over Damon Jackson (watch HERE)

Roman Kopylov brutally finished fellow middleweight striker Punahele Soriano with a nasty second-round TKO

Undefeated bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov pushed his professional record to 16-0 with a massive first-round knockout win over Raoni Barcelos (highlights HERE)

UFC veteran Abdul Razak Alhassan clobbered Octagon newcomer Claudio Ribeiro with an early second-round knockout

Flyweight contender Charles Johnson spoiled the return of Jimmy Flick by scoring a one-sided TKO win in the very first round (watch it HERE)

Allan Nascimento made easy work of Carlos Hernández when the Brazilian scored a first-round submission (rear-naked choke)

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home a cool $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 67 post-fight bonus winners below:

Performance of the Night: Dan Ige Performance of the Night: Umar Nurmagomedov Performance of the Night: Allan Nascimento Performance of the Night: Roman Kopylov

