UFC Vegas 67 bonus winners: Dan Ige leads $50K winners with sick KO

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC Fight Night: Ige v Jackson Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Sean Strickland proved he’s still a top middleweight fighter last night (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at UFC Vegas 67 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when he stepped in on short notice to outlast Nassourdine Imavov in the main event.

In addition to the last-second headliner, UFC Vegas 67 provided a collection of knockouts and submissions to spark the promotion’s 2023 campaign in fashion. Check them out below:

  • Featherweight contender Dan Ige ended a three-fight losing skid when he scored a walk-off knockout over Damon Jackson (watch HERE)
  • Roman Kopylov brutally finished fellow middleweight striker Punahele Soriano with a nasty second-round TKO
  • Undefeated bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov pushed his professional record to 16-0 with a massive first-round knockout win over Raoni Barcelos (highlights HERE)
  • UFC veteran Abdul Razak Alhassan clobbered Octagon newcomer Claudio Ribeiro with an early second-round knockout
  • Flyweight contender Charles Johnson spoiled the return of Jimmy Flick by scoring a one-sided TKO win in the very first round (watch it HERE)
  • Allan Nascimento made easy work of Carlos Hernández when the Brazilian scored a first-round submission (rear-naked choke)

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home a cool $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 67 post-fight bonus winners below:

Performance of the Night: Dan Ige

Performance of the Night: Umar Nurmagomedov

Performance of the Night: Allan Nascimento

Performance of the Night: Roman Kopylov

For complete UFC Vegas 67 results and coverage click here.

