Dan Ige finally returned to the featherweight win column earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at UFC Vegas 67 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “50K” stopped veteran fighter Damon Jackson with a violent second-round knockout (punch).

Ige, who came into this co-main event clash as a small betting favorite, was in control from the opening round. Jackson did enough to stay competitive and keep Ige honest, but it wasn’t enough. During an exchange in Round 2, Ige tucked his chin and winged a two-punch combination. His left hook landed and Jackson crumbled to the ground like a sack of potatoes.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Ige, 31, came into this bout riding a three-fight losing streak dating back to early 2021 so this is exactly what the doctor ordered. The hard-hitting contender has always possessed this type of stopping power, but it is the rest of Ige’s game that needs to follow. We’ll see if “50K” can regain some momentum within the top 15 after this memorable performance.

