Umar Nurmagomedov put the bantamweight division on high alert earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at UFC Vegas 67 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the undefeated contender sparked veteran fighter Raoni Barcelos with a first-round knockout (punch).

Nurmagomedov was a -800 betting favorite to take care of business tonight and push his UFC record to 4-0, but few believed he’d become the first fighter to knockout Barcelos. The finish came with just 20 seconds in the first round when Umar missed on an inside knee, but immediately followed it up with a short left hand. It connected flush and Barcelos dropped to the canvas in a heap.

Nurmagomedov, 26, is now 16-0 in his professional career and is showing no signs of slowing down as he ascends the jam-packed bantamweight division. Now that cousin Khabib is retired from MMA altogether it will be up to Nurmagomedov to carry the family name and push for title contention by year’s end.

