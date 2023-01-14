Charles Johnson captured his second-straight Octagon win earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at UFC Vegas 67 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the flyweight prospect stopped a returning Jimmy Flick with a first-round TKO (elbows and punches).

Flick was coming off a two-year layoff and it certainly showed. The flyweight fighter was unable to do much on the feet in the early going and even when he was able to gain an advantage in the grappling department Johnson was able to power his way for a reversal. Johnson turned the heat up towards the end of the first round and landed heavy shots to a downed Flick. The referee may have jumped in a little too soon, but the writing was on the wall.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Johnson, 32, is now 2-1 as a member of the UFC’s flyweight roster since joining the promotion in 2022. The former LFA champion looks to be a real contender at 125 pounds and it will be interesting to see if UFC gives him a crack at the top 15 his next time out.

