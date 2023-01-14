KSI turned in another notable performance earlier today (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing Series 004 live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, when the social media sensation stepped back inside of the boxing ring and stopped FaZe Temperrr with a gnarly first-round knockout (punches).

KSI was the favorite to win this main event scrap, but many thought the size and reach of FaZe Temperrr could give the social media star some issues. After all, KSI doesn’t have a ton of boxing experience and remains a work in progress.

Unfortunately for FaZe Temperrr, KSI was dialed in from the opening bell. After keeping his distance and lining himself up for a big-time attack the British fighter stepped inside for a massive two-punch combination that connected flush and instantly sent FaZe Temperrr crashing to the canvas. KSI walked away knowing he had won the fight as the referee officially waved it off.

KSI, 29, is now 3-0 in exhibition matches and 1-0 as a professional boxer. The social media influencer has looked better and better each time he has stepped into of the ring. This recent knockout victory should line KSI up for a massive showdown with Jake Paul later this year.

Check out the video highlights below:

