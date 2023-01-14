Anthony Taylor’s pre-fight serenade didn’t work in his advantage earlier today (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing Series 004 live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England.

The combat veteran met undefeated professional boxer, Idris Virgo, to open the Misfits Boxing Series 004 main card on DAZN PPV. The two exchanged some words in a rather awkward weigh-ins faceoff on Friday, but things quickly became real on Saturday when the first bell rang.

Taylor burst out of his corner like a wrecking ball, winging punches as if the main card opener was a one-round affair. Virgo stayed calm and fought behind his jab which allowed him to land a few powerful hooks throughout the round. Taylor started to tire in Round 2 as Virgo started to mix up his shots and do some serious damage.

Taylor, who isn’t known for his boxing technique, kept trying to time a power left hook to change the momentum of the fight. Virgo’s fight IQ and range control prohibited Taylor from landing much of anything. Taylor did score a significant right hand in the third, but Virgo shook it off and kept busy to land an eventual knockdown.

Virgo piled on the pressure in the fourth as he leveled Taylor to knock his mouthpiece out. Taylor plodded forward, but he was exhausted. In the end, it was Virgo who did more than enough to capture a dominant decision win.

Check out the video highlights below:

Idris Virgo’s walkout moments before his win over Anthony Taylor #Misfits004 #KSITemper pic.twitter.com/2yCIeymOF9 — X7 Updates (@x7updates) January 14, 2023

Idris Virgo vs Anthony Taylor highlights



pic.twitter.com/5zEWzDrxnU — •_• (@media4allv2) January 14, 2023

