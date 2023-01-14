Michael Johnson is hoping a recent social media callout will lead to a long-awaited rematch with former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson.

On Friday, Johnson took to Twitter to issue a challenge to “El Cucuy” as the new year gets underway. Johnson and Ferguson first met over 10 years ago at UFC on FOX 3 with “Menace” winning a unanimous decision. Few were calling for a rematch between the two, but now that Johnson has issued an official callout it seems to make a ton of sense.

Yo @TonyFergusonXT not sure if you’re still in the big game, but if so and you want to come back to 55 I’ll give you a chance to redeem yourself. or we can do it 170 also!! Let’s give the fans what they want!!! — Michael Johnson (@Menace155) January 13, 2023

Johnson, 36, is coming off a much-needed decision win over Marc Diakiese at UFC Orlando this past December. “Menace” has struggled over the past four years producing a dismal 2-5 record as a member of the UFC’s featherweight and lightweight divisions, but the former Ultimate Fighter runner-up looks to have caught a second wind entering 2023.

As for Ferguson, 38, he’s lost his last five trips to the Octagon in fights at 155 pounds and 170. Following his loss to Johnson back in 2012 “El Cucuy” turned in one of the hottest win streaks in UFC lightweight history, winning 12-straight from 2013-2019. Ferguson has struggled since snapping that win streak against Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 and desperately needs to right the ship in the new year.

What say you, fight fans? Is Johnson vs. Ferguson 2 a matchup you want to see in 2023 or is it too late?

