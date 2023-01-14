Another round of influencer boxing will unfold later today (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing Series 004 live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, as KSI steps back inside of the ring to meet fellow social media star FaZe Temperrr.

This weekend was originally supposed to feature the combat return of Dillon Danis, but the Bellator MMA fighter ultimately deemed himself “underprepared” and was yanked from the card. The decision left a bad taste in the mouth of the combat community. Luckily, KSI was able to stay atop this weekend’s marquee as FaZe Temperrr stepped into the main event slot.

Of course, tonight’s Misfits Boxing Series 004 card will also feature a collection of wonky matchups and one-sided affairs (on paper). We all love to see these hilarious social media brawls so we’ve compiled all the best ways to catch the action below:

Start Time

Sat., Jan. 14, 2023, from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England

DAZN PPV main card begins at 2 p.m. ET (7 p.m. GMT)

“KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr” main event will begin around 5 p.m. ET (10 p.m. GMT)

Online Viewing

“X Series 004” PPV main card can be viewed through the DAZN network (watch it HERE).

Television Viewing

For U.S. viewers, DAZN can be broadcast directly on your television via Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, LG Smart TV, Samsung TV, Apple TV, PlayStation, or Xbox.

Related KSI Vs FaZe Temperrr Weigh Ins Video

Mobile Viewing

“X Series 004” main card will be accessible through the DAZN app via Android, Amazon Fire, and Apple.

Misfits 004 Main Card

176 lbs.: KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr -

175 lbs.: Slim Albaher vs. Tom Zanetti -

185 lbs.: Salt Papi vs. Josh Brueckner -

168 lbs.: Mystery Opponent vs. BDave -

185 lbs.: Ryan Taylor vs. Swarmz -

138 lbs.: Elle Brooke vs. Faith Ordway -

175 lbs.: Anthony Taylor vs. Idris Virgo

Related Danis Banned From Misfits Boxing

Misfits Boxing Series 004 gets underway this Saturday at 2 p.m. ET (7 p.m. GMT) with main event ring walks scheduled for approximately 5 p.m. ET (10 p.m. GMT), depending on the duration of the undercard. The card will stream LIVE on DAZN PPV in United States, UK, Ireland, Canada, France, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Netherlands and Mexico.