Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will kick off its 2023 fight campaign TONIGHT (Sat., Jan. 14) on ESPN+ from inside the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a 205-pound headliner between Top 15 middleweights Sean Strickland and Nassourdine Imavov. “Tarzan” takes over for the injured Kelvin Gastelum.

The No. 7-ranked Strickland (25-5) is coming off a split decision loss to fellow middleweight contender Jared Cannonier at the UFC Vegas 66 fight card just last month, his second straight defeat after getting laid to rest by Brazilian bruiser Alex Pereira at the UFC 276 pay-per-view (PPV) last summer in “Sin City.”

Imavov, currently ranked No. 12 at 185 pounds, is the winner of three straight and now stands at 4-1 under the UFC banner, improving to 12-3 overall with his unanimous decision victory over Joaquin Buckley in front of a hometown crowd at the much-ballyhooed UFC Paris event at Accor Arena back in September.

Check out their fight video preview embedded above.

