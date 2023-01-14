 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight play-by-play updates, live streaming results

Start time scheduled for 2 p.m. ET below, streaming only on DAZN from inside OVO Arena in London, England.

By Cory Braiterman
/ new
KSI v Dillon Danis Press Conference Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

New year, new celebrity boxing card!

Despite the totally expected withdrawal of Dillon Danis from this boxing card (see it here), we’re still on top of it like a bunch of old metaphors. Professional vlogger and personality, Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji (a.k.a “KSI”) will face professional eSports gamer, Thomas Oliveira, otherwise known as “FaZe Temperrr.” Indeed, it’s MF & DAZN X Series 4, coming to you live from inside OVO Arena in London, England, starting today (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at 2 p.m. ET (7 p.m. GMT), streaming only on DAZN.

For many of us here on MMAMania.com, the only other recognizable bout on the card is former mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter and Danis-puncher, Anthony Taylor, taking on the undefeated professional boxer, Idris Virgo. While Virgo isn’t the next Bernard Hopkins, he brings a very respectable undefeated (12-0-1) record to the table against the combined MMA and boxing record of 9-8 for Taylor (and one aforementioned “win” against combat sports’ biggest punchline).

MF & DAZN Series 4: KSI Vs FaZe Temperrr

176 lbs.: KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr -
175 lbs.: Slim Albaher vs. Tom Zanetti -
185 lbs.: Salt Papi vs. Josh Brueckner -
168 lbs.: Mystery Opponent vs. BDave -
185 lbs.: Ryan Taylor vs. Swarmz -
138 lbs.: Elle Brooke vs. Faith Ordway -
175 lbs.: Anthony Taylor vs. Idris Virgo -

MF & DAZN Series 4: KSI Vs FaZe Temperrr Play-By-Play Updates:

176 lbs.: KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Final result:

175 lbs.: Slim Albaher vs. Tom Zanetti

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Final result:

185 lbs.: Salt Papi vs. Josh Brueckner

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Final result:

168 lbs.: Mystery Opponent vs. BDave

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Final result:

185 lbs.: Ryan Taylor vs. Swarmz

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Final result:

To order KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr on DAZN click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania