Jake Paul isn’t the only social media influencer looking to use boxing’s platform to implement change to mixed martial arts’ (MMA) current pay structure.

FaZe Temperrr, who is scheduled to meet KSI in a boxing match tomorrow night (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing Series 004 live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, is a social media star and successful esports entrepreneur. He believes that Paul is onto something in challenging promotions like Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) for an increase in fighter pay.

“I hope the MMA world grows financially because these fighters, especially UFC fighters, they deserve more, brother. They’re getting robbed,” said FaZe Temperrr (via MMA Fighting). “What Jake Paul is doing right now, joining PFL and helping these fighters financially, I have huge respect for him because these fighters deserve more. They’re getting robbed. I hope this world gets bigger and fighters start to get paid what they deserve.”

Temperrr has competed in just two professional fights in his career, but that doesn’t mean the social media influencer can’t have a view on current fighter pay in combat sports. Most MMA promotions have a stranglehold on their current pay structure so it may take one or many of these influencers to spark a big enough discussion to potentially create change. Paul is obviously heading up that department, but now FaZe Temperrr is joining the ranks.

As for a potential future in MMA, FaZe Temperrr has no plans to cross over into another sport. The social media star is completely focused on boxing and defeating KSI this weekend in London.

“Maybe I’ll fight MMA one day, but right now I’m focused in boxing,” said FaZe Temperrr. “I started getting interested in boxing with these influencer [bouts], but after I did it, I’m too involved right now, I’m watching a lot of professional boxers.

“I didn’t appreciate the art of boxing before, I thought it was boring compared to MMA, but the boxing world is gigantic and the art is awesome. When you understand the way you have to break your opponent not only physically but also mentally, it’s like a game of chess. It’s awesome. I’m completely in love with this.”

‘KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr’ fight card gets underway this Saturday at 2 p.m. ET (7 p.m. GMT) with main event ring walks scheduled for approximately 5 p.m. ET (10 p.m. GMT), depending on the duration of the undercard. The card will stream LIVE on DAZN PPV in United States, UK, Ireland, Canada, France, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Netherlands and Mexico.