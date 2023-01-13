 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sean Strickland vs Nassourdine Imavov staredown video from UFC Vegas 67 weigh ins

By Jesse Holland
The UFC Vegas 67 weigh ins are in the books and outside of one canceled bout (get those details here), the rest of the card is official and ready to go for this Sat. night (Jan. 14) on ESPN+ from inside APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the card will be the light heavyweight bout between middleweight contenders Sean Strickland and Nassourdine Imavov, who came face-to-face at the conclusion of today’s festivities.

TOP RANKED MIDDLEWEIGHT STANDOUTS COLLIDE! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) kicks off 2023 with another exciting event inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Jan. 14, 2023, headlined by No. 7-ranked Middleweight contender, Sean Strickland, who steps up on super short notice to lock horns with No. 12-seeded Nassourdine Imavov. In UFC Vegas 67’s co-main event, Bantamweight bangers Umar Nurmagomedov and Raoni Barcelos hook ‘em up for a spot in the 135-pound title chase.

UFC Vegas 67 also features the 145-pound co-main event between featherweight veterans Dan “50k” Ige and Damon “Action” Jackson. Like their main event counterparts, Ige and Jackson came face-to-face to close out Friday’s weigh ins ceremony.

