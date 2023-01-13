Another round of social media slobber knockers will unfold tomorrow night (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing Series 004 live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, as British sensation KSI steps back inside of the boxing ring to meet late-notice replacement FaZe Temperrr.

These influencer boxing cards may not be the most legit fights you can find, but they deliver time and time again. Whether it’s Jake Paul or KSI, some of these guys are beginning to showcase some respectable skill inside of the ring. And even though fight fans were hoping to see KSI match up against Dillon Danis this weekend a clash with FaZe Temperrr will have to do.

Ahead of this weekend’s card, fighters stepped on the scale Friday for official weighs. The main event between KSI and FaZe Temperrr was made official before both fighters decided to talk shit on the microphone. Check it out below courtesy of DAZN:

In addition, combat veteran Anthony Taylor stepped on the scale for his main card opener against Idris Virgo. Remember, Taylor made headlines in November for nearly knocking Danis out during a parking lot brawl (watch HERE). This time around, Taylor was seen singing to Virgo in a rather bizarre weigh ins staredown. Check it out in the video player at the top of the page.

This also happened at Friday’s weigh ins. Not sure what to make of it.

BDave & Likkleman go AT IT pic.twitter.com/edj29kKUdx — MF & DAZN X Series (@MF_DAZNXSeries) January 13, 2023

Misfits Boxing Series 004 gets underway this Saturday at 2 p.m. ET (7 p.m. GMT) with main event ring walks scheduled for approximately 5 p.m. ET (10 p.m. GMT), depending on the duration of the undercard. The card will stream LIVE on DAZN PPV in United States, UK, Ireland, Canada, France, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Netherlands and Mexico.