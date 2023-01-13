Fighter tossed from UFC Vegas 67, bout canceled following ‘weight management issues’

“SarJ” is not in charge when it comes to her weight management.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) was forced to cancel the flyweight matchup between Priscila Cachoeira and Sijara Eubanks as a result of “weight management issues.” Cachoeira tipped the scale at 126 pounds but Eubanks never made it to the stage and did not weigh in. That means the UFC Vegas 67 “Prelims,” scheduled for this Sat. night (Jan. 14) at APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, will be down by one fight.

It’s been a rough couple of years for Eubanks, who turns 38 in April. The former Ultimate Fighter (TUF) contestant has dropped three of her last four and previously bailed on her Maryna Moroz matchup back in September. Considering her outspoken views toward the promotion, it would not come as a surprise if matchmakers followed this lead. Cachoeira, 34, is expected to be paid her “show” purse.

