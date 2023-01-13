Welcome to Midnight Mania!

ONE Championship sparked a rather busy combat weekend last night (Fri., Jan. 13, 2023) to stage ONE Fight Night 6 live on Amazon Prime Video from inside Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The event was the first of the new year for the Singaporean promotion and it delivered from start to finish.

Grappling specialist, Garry Tonon, turned in the first stoppage of 2023 with a gorgeous kimura finish over Ultimate Fighter alum, Johnny Nunez, just two minutes into the very first round. The finish helped Tonon get back in the featherweight win column after being knocked out by Thanh Le nearly one year ago. Tonon’s professional MMA record now stands at 7-1, with all of those fights coming under the ONE banner.

Check out the kimura stoppage below:

Next up was a super-competitive kickboxing clash between strawweight fighters Stamp Fairtex and Anna Jaroonsak. These two women delivered absolute bombs from the opening round and delivered a back-and-forth affair. Fairtex, who hadn’t won in kickboxing since 2019, walked away with the split-decision win. Check out the highlights below:

Thai kickboxing legend, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, was also on display as the 25-year-old returned to the ring just two months after defeating Joseph Lasiri at ONE on Prime Video 4. In classic Rodtang fashion, the menacing striker delivered a dominant performance while walking through everything his opponent, Jiduo Yibu, had to offer. In the end, Rodtang scored the unanimous decision win to extend his current kickboxing win streak to eight.

The highlights can be seen below:

In addition, former ONE middleweight and light heavyweight champion, Aung La Nsang, was back in action against veteran fighter, Gilberto Galvao. Nsang didn’t need much time to overwhelm the 40-year-old Galvao with pressure and a variety of attacks. Eventually, Nsang was able to push Galvao to the ground and put a vicious stop to him with punches in bunches. Check it out below:

Finally, a main event showdown between kickboxing standouts Superbon Singha Mawynn and Chingiz Allazov played out in incredible fashion. It was one of the biggest kickboxing meetings in years and a matchup that delivered the way it intended to. After a competitive first round, Allazov scored arguably the biggest victory of his career when he landed a monstrous right hand that planted Superbon on the canvas. It was a perfectly-timed strike and ultimately a win that now makes Allazov the new ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

The finish can be seen below:

ALLAZOV WITH THE INCREDIBLE KNOCKOUT TO WIN THE GRAND PRIX pic.twitter.com/qlBBm1J4BR — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) January 14, 2023

Insomnia

Are we still believing this is all natural?

Anybody want to see Tony Ferguson vs. Michael Johnson?

Yo @TonyFergusonXT not sure if you’re still in the big game, but if so and you want to come back to 55 I’ll give you a chance to redeem yourself. or we can do it 170 also!! Let’s give the fans what they want!!! — Michael Johnson (@Menace155) January 13, 2023

Who you taking?

BDave & Likkleman go AT IT pic.twitter.com/edj29kKUdx — MF & DAZN X Series (@MF_DAZNXSeries) January 13, 2023

Will this weight difference play a factor tomorrow night at UFC Vegas 67?

194 x 204. Oh my. pic.twitter.com/p6rmtmpyWU — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 13, 2023

Until they actually enter the cage I don’t believe it.

Leon Edwards says the trilogy with Kamaru Usman is on!pic.twitter.com/E8igJ2ULGS — MMA mania (@mmamania) January 13, 2023

Is Nick Diaz right about any of these?

MMA Legend Nick Diaz has named his favourite movies of all time (via @beauhightowerdn) pic.twitter.com/mu8mFrjbIf — Screen Off Script (@ScreenOffScript) January 13, 2023

Here’s another Oleksandr Usyk callout video to bring you into the weekend!

"Belly, where are you?" - Usyk to Fury pic.twitter.com/JMbMIrdNul — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) January 13, 2023

Should Dana just stop doing these things?

Belal Muhammad is really doing everything he can to become world champion.

Rate Petr Yan’s dance moves.

I didn't know Petr Yan could dance like this. pic.twitter.com/eIVEs0c12k — Ibrahim Khalid (@moibrahimkhalid) January 13, 2023

Slips, rips, and KO clips

This ninja choke was pretty slick.

Those final shots were little bops to the head.

MITCH MCKEE GOT HANDS NOW TOO?!?!#LFA150 pic.twitter.com/w9ZXNnDjpO — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) January 14, 2023

No denying this dude his knockout finish.

Thomas Petersen turns the lights OUT!!#LFA150 pic.twitter.com/0X104hAhBA — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) January 14, 2023

How close was this?

Hell of a start to 2023 for Guitar Center.

Albuquerque guitar center doesnt mess around. pic.twitter.com/hsx01RboQU — _Imposter_ ️ (@Imposter_Edits) January 13, 2023

D.O.A.!

Former Golden Gloves Boxing legend delivers a 12 pcs with mashed potatoes, fries and a biscuit to woman who attacked her while stacking shelves in #NewYork... pic.twitter.com/hfMzTHIpyK — Fight Haven (@FightHaven) January 12, 2023

Random Land

There’s a trampoline buried under the dirt here, right?

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.