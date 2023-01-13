Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 67 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a light heavyweight showdown between Top 15 middleweight contenders Sean Strickland and Nassourdine Imavov. The action takes place this Sat. night (Jan. 14, 2023) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Before the ESPN+ live stream gets underway this weekend in “Sin City,” which also features the 145-pound co-main event between featherweight veterans Dan Ige and Damon Jackson, all 24 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy.

The UFC Vegas 67 weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Strickland vs. Imavov” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen.

Complete UFC Vegas 67 weigh ins text results below:

UFC Vegas 67 Main Card On ESPN+:

205 lbs.: Nassourdine Imavov () vs. Sean Strickland ()

145 lbs.: Dan Ige () vs. Damon Jackson (145.5)

185 lbs.: Punahele Soriano () vs. Roman Kopylov ()

135 lbs.: Raquel Pennington () vs. Ketlen Vieira ()

135 lbs.: Umar Nurmagomedov () vs. Raoni Barcelos (135)

UFC Vegas 67 Prelims Card On ESPN+:

185 lbs.: Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5) vs. Claudio Ribeiro ()

155 lbs.: Mateusz Rebecki () vs. Nick Fiore ()

135 lbs.: Javid Basharat () vs. Mateus Mendonca ()

125 lbs.: Carlos Hernandez (125) vs. Allan Nascimento ()

145 lbs.: Daniel Argueta () vs. Nick Aguirre (145.5)

125 lbs.: Charles Johnson () vs. Jimmy Flick ()

135 lbs.: Priscila Cachoeira () vs. Sijara Eubanks ()

Fighter staredowns will commence at roughly 2 p.m. ET.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 67 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 67 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Strickland vs. Imavov” fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.