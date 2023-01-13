 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ciryl Gane’s Nate Diaz impression is spot on, hilarious (Video)

By Jesse Holland
Former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane made his way to “Sin City” as part of the Nassourdine Imavov fight camp. The Parisian middleweight is scheduled to battle fellow 185-pound contender Sean Strickland in a special light heavyweight bout atop the UFC Vegas 67 fight card on Sat. night (Jan. 14, 2023) inside APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Gane was roaming around the facility earlier this week and showed off his acting chops by laying down a pretty solid impersonation of former UFC welterweight Nate Diaz. No disrespect to Rich Little or anyone else but I never understood why impressions were funny but everyone in the MMA Twittersphere seems to think this is a real hoot.

Gane is not currently booked to fight but has been asking to battle former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. “Bones” is expected to make his heavyweight debut at some point later this year, though we said that last January and the January before that, so at this point it’s nothing but talk and all depends on what happens with Francis Ngannou.

