 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

KSI vs FaZe Temperrr weigh ins video results from London

By Jesse Holland
/ new

YouTube sensation and part-time celebrity boxer KSI will return to the “sweet science” to battle pro gamer FaZe Temperrr — thanks to the late withdrawal from Bellator MMA welterweight Dillon Danis — in the upcoming Misfits Boxing Series 004 headliner on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, on Sat., Jan. 14, 2023.

KSI Vs FaZe Temperrr Main Event:

KSI (175.0) vs. FaZe Temperrr (175.9)

KSI Vs FaZe Temperrr Undercard:

Slim Albaher (169.8) vs. Tom Zanetti (175)
Salt Papi (180.2) vs. Josh Brueckner (184.9)
Mystery Opponent (167) vs. BDave (168)
Ryan Taylor (185.4) vs. Swamrz (183.9)
Elle Brooke (137) vs. Faith Ordway (138.5)
Anthony Taylor (174.2) vs. Idris Vrigo (174)

The event gets underway at 2 p.m. ET (7 p.m. GMT) with main event ring walks scheduled for approximately 5 p.m. ET (10 p.m. GMT), depending on the duration of the undercard. The card will stream LIVE on DAZN PPV in United States, UK, Ireland, Canada, France, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Netherlands and Mexico.

To order click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania