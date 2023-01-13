KSI vs FaZe Temperrr weigh ins video results from London

YouTube sensation and part-time celebrity boxer KSI will return to the “sweet science” to battle pro gamer FaZe Temperrr — thanks to the late withdrawal from Bellator MMA welterweight Dillon Danis — in the upcoming Misfits Boxing Series 004 headliner on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, on Sat., Jan. 14, 2023.

Both fighters made weight on Friday ahead of their light heavyweight clash.

KSI Vs FaZe Temperrr Main Event:

KSI (175.0) vs. FaZe Temperrr (175.9)

Related Danis 20x More Hated Online Than KSI

KSI Vs FaZe Temperrr Undercard:

Slim Albaher (169.8) vs. Tom Zanetti (175)

Salt Papi (180.2) vs. Josh Brueckner (184.9)

Mystery Opponent (167) vs. BDave (168)

Ryan Taylor (185.4) vs. Swamrz (183.9)

Elle Brooke (137) vs. Faith Ordway (138.5)

Anthony Taylor (174.2) vs. Idris Vrigo (174)

Related Danis Banned From Misfits Boxing

The event gets underway at 2 p.m. ET (7 p.m. GMT) with main event ring walks scheduled for approximately 5 p.m. ET (10 p.m. GMT), depending on the duration of the undercard. The card will stream LIVE on DAZN PPV in United States, UK, Ireland, Canada, France, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Netherlands and Mexico.

To order click here.