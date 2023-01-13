 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! Alex Caceres vs. Nate Landwehr added to UFC San Antonio on March 25

By Andrew Richardson
UFC Fight Night: Landwehr v Onama Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

San Antonio fight fans have a Featherweight firefight on their hands! A first report from BRKRZ revealed that 145-pound veteran Alex Caceres will take on heavy-handed brawler Nate Landwehr on March 25 at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

No. 15-ranked Caceres (20-13-1 )has been in excellent form lately. “Bruce Leeroy” has seen his fair share of ups-and-downs in his twelve years on the UFC roster, but he’s rarely looked sharper than in the last couple years. He’s won six of his last seven fights, notably scoring a tremendous head kick knockout win in his last appearance opposite the surging Julian Erosa.

Landwehr (16-4) enters this match up following a different kind of bonus-winning performance. He’s also shown significant improvement in his last two fights, and he was well on his way to securing an early stoppage last time out against David Onama. Instead, the fight devolved into absolute chaos, resulting in one of the most wildly entertaining slugfests in recent memory. The former M-1 champion has stopped eight foes via knockout, and it’s a safe bet he’s gunning for number nine.

A spot in the Featherweight rankings is on the line. Who walks away with a number by their name?

Insomnia

MMAmania alum Andrew “Bulldog” Coyne will be picking up the A-1 Combat Featherweight title tomorrow evening. Tune in on Fight Pass!

This Marlon Vera mural is looking a tad more accurate than Edson Barboza’s recent homage.

Fans and fighters alike are having fun with Dana White’s press conference “punishment.”

It’s been reported that Joel Alvarez will NOT be fighting Zubaira Tukhugov at UFC 284, which is quite unfortunate.

Try to find a dumber sport than MMA — it cannot be done! That’s why it’s the best.

Zac Pauga is dropping down to Light Heavyweight for his sophomore UFC performance, and he’ll meet former Middleweight Jordan Wright.

Ricardo Lamas demonstrates the snatch single:

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Amateur MMA or not, this is a brutal knockout.

There are worse ideas than listening to your coach.

A very, very knockout along the ropes courtesy of Caposa’s hard drive:

Random Land

Savor the flavor.

Midnight Music: Hip-hop, 1996

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

