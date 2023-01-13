ONE Fight Night 6 preview

ONE Fight Night 6 is set for Bangkok this Saturday morning (local time). The fight card will be broadcast live by Amazon Prime on Friday evening in North America and is headlined by a kickboxing title fight.

The card consists mainly of Muay Thai, kickboxing and mixed rules bouts with MMA taking a bit of a backseat. Two of the top kickboxers on the planet face off in the main event and Superbon Singha Mawynn could arguably establish himself as the pound-for-pound king with a win over Chingiz Allazov.

Kim Jae Woong vs. Shoko Sato (Catchweight)

Kim Jae Woong (13-6) made quick work of Kevin Belingon in November. The Korean is extremely aggressive and hits hard, his four ONE Championship wins have all come inside the distance.

Shoko Sato (33-15-2) is highly experienced and has a karate style with a square stance. He is more of a threat on the ground but hasn’t been stopped since 2012 which is testament to his tenacity.

Muay Thai: Supergirl Jaroonsakgym vs. Ekaterina Vandaryeva (Strawweight)

Supergirl Jaroonsakgym likes to walk forward and throw long knees and is very strong in the clinch. She keeps her hands high and was able to absorb a lot of punches in the first fight.

Last time they fought Ekaterina Vandaryeva stayed extremely busy and was constantly circling away while landing punches in bunches. She was able to continuously disrupt Sueprgirl’s rhythm and forced the Thai fighter to defend instead of coming forward, that will surely be the gameplan again here.

Garry Tonon vs. Johnny Nuñez (Featherweight)

Garry Tonon is a decorated Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) black belt. He is particularly dangerous with heel hooks and if he gets an opponent down then, more often or not, he will finish them.

Johnny Nunez is making his featherweight debut at the age of 37 and is best known for being Miesha Tate’s husband. That said, he has fought for Bellator and WSOF and likes to switch stances and throw hard punches.

Aung La Nsang vs. Gilberto Galvão (Catchweight)

Aung La Nsang will clearly have an advantage if he can keep this one standing. He will not hesitate to stand and trade and has the tools to do it with good boxing and Muay Thai.

Gilberto Galvão is a BJJ black belt who should have a size advantage. He will need to put La Nsang on his back in order to make the most of it and the Brazilian’s ability to get this to the ground will probably determine the course of the fight.

Kickboxing: Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Jiduo Yibu (Flyweight)

Rodtang Jitmuangnon goes to war every time he fights and judging from some of the footage doing the rounds on social media, spars. He will walk forward and look to land punches and elbows without worrying too much about whether he absorbs any punishment on the way in.

Jiduo Yibu is a southpaw with a fast left kick. He will probably look to fight off the back foot here and is a couple of inches taller than Rodtang

Mixed rules: Stamp Fairtexvs. Anissa Meksen (Atomweight)

Stamp Fairtex won the atomweight Grand Prix last year and should have a huge advantage in the MMA rounds. The Muay Thai rounds could be more even but she has more experience in that sport too.

Anissa Meksen has never competed in MMA so we have no idea what her level is. She can probably match Stamp in Muay Thai, but can she knock her out in the opening round? That could be the French fighter’s only realistic path to victory.

Submission Grappling:Mikey Musumeci (c) vs. Bayanduuren Gantumur (for flyweight title)

Mikey Musumeci is arguably the most devastating submission artist on the roster. He is extremely aggressive with his submission attempts and can find finishes from unconventional angles and isn’t afraid to put himself in adverse positions in order to set them up.

Bayanduuren Gantumur is a mixed martial artist who was a blue belt in BJJ in 2019. But he’s also a Sambo world champion so this should be a clash of styles.

Kickboxing: Daniel Puertas vs. Superlek Kiatmoo9 (for flyweight title)

Daniel Puertas was originally set to face Rodtang Jitmuangnon but now finds himself up against Sueprlek Kiatmoo9. It might be a case of “out of the frying pan, into the fire” for the Spaniard who is nowhere near as experienced as his opponent.

Superlek Kietmoo9 was very unfortunate to come up short last time he fought for this title. The experienced Thai has won five in a row since then, beating the likes of Superbon Teeded99 and Panpayak Jitmuangnon.

Kickboxing: Superbon Singha Mawynn (c) vs. Chingiz Allazov (for featherweight title)

Superbon Singha Mawynn is best known as the man who knocked out Giorgio Petrosyan. He is on an incredible run of form and will look to use his body kicks and push kicks to control the distance and continually interrupt his opponent’s rhythm.

Chingiz Allazov also comes into this fight on a good run of form having won the featherweight kickboxing Grand Prix. He likes to get on the inside and throw multi punch combinations to the body and head.

The entire ONE Fight Night 6 fight card will be available to view free in North America on Amazon Prime for subscribers, and in other territories using the newly launched app which you can download here.

