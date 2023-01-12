UFC betting scandal: James Krause reportedly worked as agent for offshore sportsbook

James Krause’s troubles are far from over as the investigation into the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) betting scandal continues to unfold.

ESPN reported today (Thurs., Jan 12, 2023) that Krause worked as an agent (middleman) for Antigua and Barbuda-based offshore sportsbook, ABCBetting.ag. The report notes that sources came from bettors who placed wagers with Krause.

Related Krause Student And UFC Flyweight Jeff Molina Suspended By NSAC

Several government entities are still investigating the result of Darrick Minner versus Shayilan Nuerdanbieke this past Nov. 2022, which was flagged for suspicious betting activity. Large fluctuations of betting interest came in on Minner losing in the first round and for the fight lasting less than two and a half rounds. Minner lost the fight via a first round technical knockout in 67 seconds and was subsequently released from UFC and suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC). The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is currently on the case.

Krause has also been suspended indefinitely and all fighters working alongside him are subject to the same consequences. His Kansas City, Missouri-based gym, Glory MMA & Fitness, has reportedly since been put up for sale in the aftermath of the investigation. New Jersey authorities stopped taking wagers on any events involving Krause, as did two Canadian jurisdictions. Those, however, suspended betting on all UFC fights.

In Aug. 2022, Krause revealed he was done competing as a fighter and that he makes more money gambling than on anything else he does.

Before the surfacing of such suspicious activities, UFC went ahead and banned betting for all fighters on the roster as well as their teams and anyone closely affiliated. Arguably the most affected fighter in this entire situation thus far has been interim UFC Flyweight titleholder, Brandon Moreno, who recently began training with Krause. Moreno has sought aid from Fortis MMA’s Sayif Saud as a result and continues to prepare for his big tetralogy title bout with the undisputed champion, Deiveson Figueiredo, next weekend (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.