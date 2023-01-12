Judge sticks Artem Lobov with Conor McGregor’s legal bill after losing ‘draconian’ defamation suit

Former UFC featherweight bruiser Artem Lobov is doing as well in court as he was inside the Octagon, just one “L” after another.

“The Hammer” is suing former friend and training partner Conor McGregor over the creation of Proper 12 whiskey, which helped make “Notorious” the richest fighter in MMA. Lobov claims the entire operation was his idea and as such, he should be compensated accordingly.

That case is ongoing.

Lobov recently filed a second suit after McGregor labeled the former TUF guy a “rat” and an “uncooked sausage” for claiming he would never take a dime for the idea — then later suing for millions of back profits.

But was it defamation?

Not according to Justice Garrett Simons, who called the charge “draconian” before ordering Lobov to pay McGregor’s court costs (via Irish Times). That said, “The Hammer” will not have to cough up any coin until the proceedings — which resume in March — conclude later this year.