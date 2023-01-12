Former UFC welterweight charged with assault after alleged threats against Florida police

Former UFC welterweight Anthony Rocco Martin (18-6) was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault after allegedly threatening Florida police officers who responded to a dropped 911 call back on Dec. 21 in Bonita Springs.

Cageside Press first reported the incident late last week.

Martin, who pleaded not guilty to the assault charges, later posted $5,000 bond and was released from jail on Dec. 22. The 33 year-old submission specialist was given a no-contact order and will appear in Lee County court on Feb. 22.

That’s according to a follow-up report from MMA Fighting.

Officers who responded to the house found a female crying in a black Ford Expedition, according to a police narrative attached to Martin’s arrest report. The woman, whose name MMA Fighting is withholding, said she “just wanted to leave.” Police then encountered Martin, who allegedly was inebriated and told deputies to “get off my f***king property now.” After being told of the investigation into the 911 call, he allegedly became aggressive, telling one deputy “I don’t care, and if you touch me will kick your ass.” He also yelled, “I hate cops and you can suck my d***.“

Martin was cuffed after challenging a responding officer to fight.

UFC parted ways with Martin after 15 fights inside the Octagon, a move prompted by his unanimous decision loss to Neil Magny at the UFC 250 pay-per-view (PPV) event back in June 2020. Martin has appeared just once in the years that followed, a submission win over Tim Bazer at CES MMA 68 last May.

Martin has yet to comment.