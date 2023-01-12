 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gegard Mousasi vs. Fabian Edwards, Sidney Outlaw vs. Mansour Barnaoui headline Bellator Paris on May 12

By Adam Guillen Jr.
Bellator MMA is headed back to Paris, France on May 12, 2023, inside Accor Arena, and they are bringing an action-packed card along for the ride. The main event will be a Middleweight title eliminator fight between former division champion, Gegard Mousasi and rising contender, Fabian Edwards.

Mousasi is eying a shot at reclaiming the title he lost to Johnny Eblen at Bellator 282 in June 2022 (highlights). For five rounds, Eblen pretty much dominated the affair, snapping “The Dreamcatcher’s” four-fight win streak and handing him just his second loss under the Bellator banner.

Edwards, meanwhile, is currently occupying the No. 2 spot on the official Bellator rankings and has won back-to-back fights against Lyoto Machida and Charlie Ward. Edwards — who is the younger brother of current UFC Welterweight king, Leon Edwards — is hoping to earn his first-ever shot at the title against the winner of Johnny Eblen and Anatoly Tokov, which is set to go down at Bellator 290 on Feb. 4, 2022.

In the co-main event, Sidney Outlaw and Mansour Barnaoui will collide in a quarterfinal matchup of the Lightweight World Grand Prix on their quest to land a title fight and shot at the $1 million prize.

Barnoui — who fights out of Paris — made a successful debut at Bellator 287 by defeating top contender, Adam Picolotti, via a rear-naked choke. He looks to make some noise in the tournament as the only unranked fighter competing in it. He is currently on an eight-fight win streak.

As for Outlaw, he was last seen losing to Tofiq Musayev at Bellator 283 via first-round knockout. With a record of 3-2, the No. 5 ranked 155-pound standout will look to get back into the win column in impressive fashion.

