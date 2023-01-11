Conor McGregor sneak peek of ‘Road House’ movie pics alongside Jake Gyllenhaal

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor is gearing up (no pun intended) for his “Road House” remake alongside Hollywood mainstay Jake Gyllenhaal. The film, produced by Amazon Studios for Amazon Prime Video, is loosely based on the 1989 classic starring the late, great Patrick Swayze.

McGregor recently shared a sneak peek of behind-the-scenes photos from his filming in Dominican Republic (which doubles for the in-movie location of Florida Keys). The 34 year-old “Notorious” is looking stacked and jacked, a far cry from his emaciated days as UFC featherweight champion.

In addition to Gyllenhaal and McGregor, the new Road House film — which does not yet have a release date — stars Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Lukas Gage, Hannah Love Lanier, Travis Van Winkle, B.K. Cannon, Arturo Castro, Dominique Columbus, Beau Knapp and Bob Menery.

McGregor (22-6) has not competed since his leg-shattering loss to Dustin Poirier at YFC 264 back in summer 2021. “Notorious” has dropped three of his last four and got finished in all three losses. Still no word yet on if or when the power-punching Irishman plans to make his UFC return.