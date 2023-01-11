 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC Vegas 67 new poster drops for updated ‘Strickland vs Imavov’ event on Jan. 14

By Jesse Holland
/ new

New main event, new official poster.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will kick off it 2023 fight campaign this Sat. night (Jan. 14) on ESPN+ from inside the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a 205-pound headliner between Top 15 middleweights Sean Strickland and Nassourdine Imavov.

“Tarzan” takes over for the injured Kelvin Gastelum.

LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 67 On ESPN+

TOP RANKED MIDDLEWEIGHT STANDOUTS COLLIDE! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) kicks off 2023 with another exciting event inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Jan. 14, 2023, headlined by No. 7-ranked Middleweight contender, Sean Strickland, who steps up on super short notice to lock horns with No. 12-seeded Nassourdine Imavov. In UFC Vegas 67’s co-main event, Bantamweight bangers Umar Nurmagomedov and Raoni Barcelos hook ‘em up for a spot in the 135-pound title chase.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

The No. 7-ranked Strickland (25-5) is coming off a split decision loss to fellow middleweight contender Jared Cannonier at the UFC Vegas 66 fight card just last month, his second straight defeat after getting laid to rest by Brazilian bruiser Alex Pereira at the UFC 276 pay-per-view (PPV) last summer in “Sin City.”

Imavov, currently ranked No. 12 at 185 pounds, is the winner of three straight and now stands at 4-1 under the UFC banner, improving to 12-3 overall with his unanimous decision victory over Joaquin Buckley in front of a hometown crowd at the much-ballyhooed UFC Paris event at Accor Arena back in September.

UFC Vegas 67 will also feature the 145-pound showdown pitting featherweight veteran Dan Ige opposite the rough-and-tumble Damon Jackson. Elsewhere on the card, rising bantamweights Umar Nurmagomedov and Raoni Barcelos collide at 135 pounds.

For the latest UFC Vegas 67 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.

UFC

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania