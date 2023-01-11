Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Dustin Poirier has a bit of experience with both Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.

“The Diamond” has shared the cage with McGregor on three occasions. McGregor knocked him out in 2014 in the midst of his Featherweight title run, but Poirier was able to return the favor twice in 2021. The second loss saw McGregor badly break his leg, resulting in his continued stay on the sidelines.

Poirier’s experience with Chandler is more recent. The duo fought in November 2022, putting on one of the best fights of the year. Ultimately, Poirier roared back in the third round, taking Chandler’s back and scoring a rear naked choke finish.

Now, McGregor is rumored to face Chandler in his return bout some time in 2023. That match up is far from confirmed, but Poirier remains highly qualified to analyze the potential booking. Speaking with Bloody Elbow, Poirier offered his thoughts, explaining why he’s backing the slight betting favorite.

“I would favor Conor. I think Chandler is very hittable, Conor’s timing, we’ll see with the layoff, too, might be a big factor for Conor,” Poirier said (via Cole Shelton). “But, yeah, I would pick Conor still in this one. Chandler’s hittable. Conor’s longer than him. Chandler slows down. You know if he does wrestle heavy to avoid the striking with Conor, he’s going to slow down a bit, and he’ll be more in front of Conor and able to get touched. I would put money on Conor if the fight happens. Not that I can, I can’t bet. I can’t bet MMA.”

Stay tuned for further updates on McGregor’s next fight.

A positive clarification on Aljamain Sterling’s injured bicep:

I did misspeak. It’s not fully torn like I did in 2016. This is a partially torn bicep tendon that been buggin me for almost a year now https://t.co/qdhqznwcWD — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 10, 2023

This comment reads rather rudely, but I will wholeheartedly agree that a certain level of delusion is beneficial in combat sports.

Eddie Hearn: "The dangerous thing about Gervonta Davis is he's not a deep thinker, not articulate. I don't mean that in a disrespectful way. He's a bad motherf***er. Like Mike Tyson. That makes him dangerous because he's fearless, you can't get into his head." [@DAZNBoxing Show] — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) January 10, 2023

This goofy interaction between Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira made me chuckle. “Poatan” has an underrated sense of humor.

Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira just showing off guns pic.twitter.com/TWQnYKnwL6 — MMA mania (@mmamania) January 10, 2023

Georges St. Pierre flowing through his takedown transitions and finishes:

Matt Brown’s mastery in the clinch is always fun to watch. Let me say from experience, it really sucks to have someone drive their forehead into your jaw like that!

The referee was so ready to go.

Tony Ferguson walking through hellfire to strangle Edson Barboza in the second is one of my favorite performances in Lightweight history. Peak “El Cucuy” was built different!

Edson Barboza vs Tony Ferguson pic.twitter.com/3Z78ytIZh3 — MMA Fire (@FireMMAVids) January 10, 2023

One of the most legendary fights in K-1 history:

Mark Hunt vs Ray Sefo



The manliest K-1 fightpic.twitter.com/XPkwvl3PCP — Cerebral Vigilante (@Delisketo) January 10, 2023

This is a lovely highlight of the ability to slip-and-rip that made Ross Pearson an underrated Lightweight for quite some time.

Ross Pearson was an underappreciated part of the improvement of boxing technique in MMA throughout the 2010s.



Tight mechanics, setting up big counter strikes from head movement, and a commitment to combination punching made Pearson a joy to watch. pic.twitter.com/7RdGtMm2B9 — Miguel Class (@MigClass) January 10, 2023

