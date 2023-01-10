Lee family gym United MMA Hawaii ‘permanently closed’ after Victoria Lee’s death

The mixed martial arts (MMA) world is still reeling after the news of Victoria Lee’s death.

Lee’s older sister — ONE Championship Atomweight champion, Angela Lee — revealed on Instagram this past weekend (Jan. 7, 2023) that her 18-year-old sister had passed away on Dec. 26, 2022. No cause of death has been shared as the family requests privacy at this delicate time.

Per a report from Todd Atkins (h/t South China Morning Post) yesterday (Mon., Jan. 9, 2023), the Lee family gym, United MMA Hawaii, has closed its doors.

“United MMA Hawaii sent out notices stating ‘all memberships will be canceled and students will no longer be billed moving forward.’ Their IG says the gym is ‘permanently closed,’ Atkins said.

The Waipahu-based gym was synonymous with the Lee family, which it was founded and owned. United’s head coach was Ken Lee, the father of Victoria, Angela, Christian, and Adrian. Angela is the eldest of the children at age 26, followed by current ONE Welterweight and Lightweight champion, Christian, 24. Adrian, 17, won an amateur MMA title in the family’s home state on Dec. 18, 2022. Victoria’s last Instagram post was of her and Adrian celebrating the win together.

According to Atkins, the bottom portion of United will remain active for now with Angela and her husband, Bruno Pucci, acting as instructors.

“United BJJ downstairs from United MMA is still open,” Atkins said. “Angela and her Husband run it. United MMA was run by Ken Lee. It is closed permanently at this time.”

Victoria Lee made her MMA debut at 16 years old in ONE Championship, winning all three of her career bouts that took place in 2021.