Sean O’Malley demands Henry Cejudo fight after ‘AljoComain’ stalls next UFC title defense

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling or “AljoComain” as Sean O’Malley likes to call him — presumably because “Funk Master” is always playing second fiddle to a more important title fight — is still recovering from a torn bicep and unlikely to meet his own deadline for the oft-teased Henry Cejudo title defense in March.

That's why “Sugar” is calling for an interim Q-Tip title fight.

“Is AljoComain fighting Henry or not, I’m confused,” O’Malley wrote on Twitter. “He said his bicep is torn. If that’s the case let me beat up Henry.”

This bout was already cleared by the Suga State Athletic Commission.

O’Malley soared to the top of the bantamweight rankings by upsetting former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280 back in October, a performance that may (or may not) have been good enough to land a 135-pound title shot.

If not, then it might be time for this fellow contender to get the call.