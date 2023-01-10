Diego Sanchez medically cleared to compete, fights Austin Trout at BKFC ‘KnuckleMania 3’

KnuckleMania 3 Announcement New Mexico’s very own, Diego Sanchez will face Austin Trout at #KM3 on Fri. Feb 17th! pic.twitter.com/WApwJ8pBNF

Diego Sanchez has been medically cleared to compete.

New Mexico Athletic Commission voted 3-1 to allow the UFC welterweight veteran to compete against former WBA boxing champion Austin Trout as part of the upcoming BKFC: “KnuckleMania 3” bareknuckle event on Feb. 17 at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque.

I guess Melvin Guillard picked the wrong state to get sanctioned.

BKFC tried to get the Sanchez-Trout fight sanctioned late last year, but the commission refused to approve their bareknuckle bout unless “The Nightmare” successfully submitted appropriate medical documentation, including a brain MRI and neurological exam.

Commissioner Jerome O’Connell was the dissenting vote, according to MMA Junkie.

Fans have continued to blast BKFC for its lopsided matchmaking. Sanchez, 41, was known primarily for his wrestling and grappling skills, as well as his breakneck pace, but won’t have the benefit of those weapons when he takes the cage against the 37 year-old Trout.

The pugilist known as “No Doubt” is coming off five straight wins and has gone toe-to-toe with the likes of Miguel Cotto (W) and Canelo Alvarez (L), among others. The idea that commission approval makes it okay is a poor argument in light of this recent disaster.

BKFC: “KnuckleMania 3” will also feature the light heavyweight title fight between Lorenzo Hunt and Mike Richman.