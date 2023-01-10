UFC champ Aljamain Sterling reveals torn bicep, shoots down March return against Henry Cejudo

We already knew the Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo title fight was being delayed.

Now we know why.

Sterling is still recovering from a torn bicep and much like the neck injury that kept his bantamweight title fight against Petr Yan on ice, “Funk Master” doesn’t want to make his Octagon return until he’s 100 percent healthy and ready to compete.

Which could be late spring — or even later.

“It’s whether or not I can compete with this torn bicep again,” Sterling told his YouTube followers (transcribed by MMA News). “Going through another training camp with a torn bicep, against a guy who is stronger in the wrestling department, who will use his wrestling more. I’m going to need this bicep to compete at 100 percent. And I don’t take Henry Cejudo lightly. Is it realistic for me to fight in March? I don’t think it really is.”

I guess No. 1-ranked Sean O’Malley can fire his private investigator.

Sterling (22-3) has not competed since finishing former champion TJ Dillashaw at the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) last October. As for Cejudo (16-2), two years older than Sterling at 35, he’s been out of action since early 2020 after a brief (and somewhat hasty) retirement.

Sterling’s return date has yet to be established.