Everyone loves knockouts. Whether it be a head kick, a straight right, a spinning back fist, a switch kick ... a flying knee. You get the point.

While there have been ridiculous (and brutal) knockouts in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), there have been some incredible (and equally brutal) knockouts on the regional mixed martial arts (MMA) scene throughout the year.

So, sit back and enjoy these regional knockouts. Oh, and thank you to Twitter legend Caposa for clipping the knockouts ...

Let’s start in Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) with a knockout that made its way to ESPN’s SportsCenter in July. At LFA 135, Flyweight prospect, An Ho, only needed 14 seconds to floor his opponent, Matt Barro, with a head kick.

An Ho def. Matt Barro - Head Kick - LFA 135 pic.twitter.com/TBpQijo5L5 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 27, 2022

Next, my personal favorite knockout took place at Attitude MMA Fights 23 in Memphis, Tennessee. In the main event, Middleweight Danny Barlow landed a switch kick on Jordan Fowler that put his lights out.

Danny Barlow def. Jordan Fowler - Switch Kick - Attitude MMA Fights 23 pic.twitter.com/SlEvj0mR0d — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 28, 2022

Next, something that you don't often see: a knockout in the Atomweight division. At Invicta FC 47, Jillian DeCoursey knocked out Lindsey VanZant to earn a title shot.

Jillian DeCoursey def. Lindsey VanZant - Right Cross - Invicta FC 47 pic.twitter.com/lKBxtdrxhN — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 28, 2022

How about a nasty flying knee next? At Combate Global 53 in September, Ovidio Bojorquez knocked out Matthew Colquhoun in less than three minutes.

Ovidio Bojorquez def. Matthew Colquhoun - Flying Knee - Combate Global 53 pic.twitter.com/OwAjiRUxu5 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 27, 2022

Let's do back-to-back flying knees. At Tuff-N-Uff 129, Desmond Manabat slept David Loureiro to pick up the first professional win of his career.

Desmond Manabat def. David Loureiro - Flying Knee - Tuff N Uff 129 pic.twitter.com/ZbiI3XHKzK — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 27, 2022

Next, at Brave CF 66 in November, Chad Hanekom knocked out In Jae La with a brutal elbow in the main event.

Chad Hanekom def. In Jae La - Elbow - Brave CF 66pic.twitter.com/ug8NENEqKn — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 27, 2022

A simple hook knockout can be beautiful, and that is what happened at ACA 140. Josiel Silva face-planted Goga Shamatava with a left hook.

Josiel Silva def. Goga Shamatava - Left Hook - ACA 140pic.twitter.com/Hx6mLBaf73 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 27, 2022

Soccer kicks are rare nowadays because they are banned by the Unified Rules of Mixed Martial Arts; however, if you look hard enough, they are out there. In fact, a bareknuckle MMA fight that took place in Poland ended with a soccer kick knockout as Jakub Ozga knocked out Marcin Szoltysik at WOTORE 4.

Jakub Ozga def. Marcin Szołtysik - Soccer Kick - WOTORE 4 pic.twitter.com/fCxx6p5wSp — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 27, 2022

At EFC 99, David Mambo made a massive statement in his professional debut when he knocked out Katiso Matime with a slam.

David Mambo def. Katiso Matime - Slam - EFC 99 pic.twitter.com/hWzVVUR3yG — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 27, 2022

How about a reverse slam KO? At XFC 58, Dominique Simon did just that, Luke Brinkworth.

Dominique Simon def. Luke Brinkworth - Reverse Slam - XFC 58pic.twitter.com/M4KXp0VBHS — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 28, 2022

Another flying knee will be the final knockout on the list. Former Contender Series alum, Anthony Romero, landed a picture-perfect flying knee on Kenn Glenn at Fury FC 60.