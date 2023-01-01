 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights! Here’s 11 absolutely awesome regional MMA knockouts from 2022 you probably missed

By AlexBehunin
/ new
MMA: NOV 25 PFL Championship 2022 Photo by Matt Davies/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Everyone loves knockouts. Whether it be a head kick, a straight right, a spinning back fist, a switch kick ... a flying knee. You get the point.

While there have been ridiculous (and brutal) knockouts in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), there have been some incredible (and equally brutal) knockouts on the regional mixed martial arts (MMA) scene throughout the year.

So, sit back and enjoy these regional knockouts. Oh, and thank you to Twitter legend Caposa for clipping the knockouts ...

Best Submissions 2022 | Best KOs 2022 | Best Fights 2022 | Best Fighters 2022 | Best Events 2022

Let’s start in Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) with a knockout that made its way to ESPN’s SportsCenter in July. At LFA 135, Flyweight prospect, An Ho, only needed 14 seconds to floor his opponent, Matt Barro, with a head kick.

Next, my personal favorite knockout took place at Attitude MMA Fights 23 in Memphis, Tennessee. In the main event, Middleweight Danny Barlow landed a switch kick on Jordan Fowler that put his lights out.

Next, something that you don't often see: a knockout in the Atomweight division. At Invicta FC 47, Jillian DeCoursey knocked out Lindsey VanZant to earn a title shot.

How about a nasty flying knee next? At Combate Global 53 in September, Ovidio Bojorquez knocked out Matthew Colquhoun in less than three minutes.

Let's do back-to-back flying knees. At Tuff-N-Uff 129, Desmond Manabat slept David Loureiro to pick up the first professional win of his career.

Next, at Brave CF 66 in November, Chad Hanekom knocked out In Jae La with a brutal elbow in the main event.

A simple hook knockout can be beautiful, and that is what happened at ACA 140. Josiel Silva face-planted Goga Shamatava with a left hook.

Soccer kicks are rare nowadays because they are banned by the Unified Rules of Mixed Martial Arts; however, if you look hard enough, they are out there. In fact, a bareknuckle MMA fight that took place in Poland ended with a soccer kick knockout as Jakub Ozga knocked out Marcin Szoltysik at WOTORE 4.

At EFC 99, David Mambo made a massive statement in his professional debut when he knocked out Katiso Matime with a slam.

How about a reverse slam KO? At XFC 58, Dominique Simon did just that, Luke Brinkworth.

Another flying knee will be the final knockout on the list. Former Contender Series alum, Anthony Romero, landed a picture-perfect flying knee on Kenn Glenn at Fury FC 60.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania