Another English fighter has signed with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)

Christian Leroy Duncan (7-0) was supposed to headline Cage Warriors 148 on Dec. 31, 2022, against former UFC fighter and two-time Ultimate Fighter contestant Jesse Taylor; however, Taylor was involved in a hit-and-run incident that sent him to the hospital, and unfortunately, the fight was canceled.

Ultimately the canceled fight was a massive disappointment for Duncan as it would have been the second defense of his middleweight title against a UFC veteran. However, the disappointment quickly turned to excitement as less than 24 hours after the news of the fight cancelation; he got the news that he is now a UFC fighter.

The 27-year-old would break the news of his signing on the Cage Warriors 148 broadcast.

“At this time, I think we’ve made a decision. I’ll be handing this belt back to Cage Warriors, and next year, 2023, London, March, I’ll be looking to make my UFC debut in London,” Ducan said.

Duncan is a top prospect out of the U.K. and has a lot of hype behind him. He is the latest Cage Warriors champion to move to the UFC.

Ducan is undefeated and has finished six of his seven fights, five of them via knockout.

Check out his spinning elbow finish from November.

The Highlight Reel Machine ⚙️



Christian Leroy Duncan added another brutal finish to his collection at #CW146! pic.twitter.com/WCSVqPjHlN — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) November 16, 2022

Duncan’s debut will come at UFC 286, which will take place on Mar. 18, 2023, at O2 Arena in London, England.