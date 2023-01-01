Video: Butt-naked fighter dropped on his butt, TKO’d by Johnny Case at Rizin 40

Nobumitsu Osawa had quite the New Year's Eve weekend, but it ended with a knockout loss.

Before the mega end-of-the-year co-promotion between Bellator and Rizin last night (Sat., Dec. 31, 2022), 'Tyson' Nobumitsu had some fun at the official weigh-ins.

Well, at least he had fun... The Japanese fighter came out to the scale with only a bow tie and a plate covering his naked front side.

According to Google translate, the fighter's sign said:

ゆく年 - The year that passed

くる年 - The year that will come

That was quite the weigh-in for ‘Tyson’ Nobumitsu #BellatorvsRizin pic.twitter.com/0p70mVSAvP — MMA mania (@mmamania) December 30, 2022

His opponent, former UFC and PFL fighter Johnny Case took the hilariously awkward moment as well as he could.

Johnny Case making the most out of the situation #BellatorvsRizin pic.twitter.com/U8JJ1O7Sw5 — MMA mania (@mmamania) December 30, 2022

While the weigh-in was all smiles and fun, it got violent quickly when they got into the cage.

The fight between Nobumitsu and Case only lasted 36 seconds as Case landed a right hand that dropped the Japanese fighter and followed it up with ground and pound.

Johnny Case made easy work of

Tyson Nobumitsu!!



pic.twitter.com/JMp0ZiqZfU — MMA mania (@mmamania) December 31, 2022

It was a big win for Case as it snapped his three-fight losing streak and put him right back into the thick of the Rizin lightweight division.

