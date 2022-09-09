 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reacts to UFC 279’s main card mashup: ‘Never seen anything quite like this’

By Dan Hiergesell
Fight fans finally have some clarity as Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) officials have squared away tomorrow night’s (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) UFC 279 card live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Chaos erupted earlier today when Khamzat Chimaev missed weight by nearly eight pounds for his main event clash with Nate Diaz. The bout was almost immediately waved off, but UFC officials still had to scramble to save the card. It took quite some time for all of the negotiations to settle down, but fight fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

Diaz, who is expected to be making his final Octagon appearance, will now fight Tony Ferguson in a five-round main event. Khamzat, on the other hand, will now meet welterweight contender Kevin Holland in the co-headliner. Left over are welterweight strikers Li Jingliang and Daniel Rodriguez, who have also agreed to square off on UFC 279’s PPV main card.

The mixed martial arts (MMA) community waited on the edge of its seat for the past five hours for a resolution to all the UFC 279 madness. The verdict was finally handed out by UFC president Dana White and the social media reaction started to pour in. Check it out below:

