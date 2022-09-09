Dustin Poirier was willing to step in on short notice to fight Nate Diaz in UFC 279’s main event, but the promotion hasn’t called “Diamond” back. That’s because it got Diaz to accept a fight with Tony Ferguson, while matching his original opponent, Khamzat Chimaev, opposite Kevin Holland.

Read about all the madness right here.

After all hell broke loose earlier today at UFC 279’s official weigh ins as Khamzat Chimaev missed weight by nearly eight pounds for his main event clash with Diaz tomorrow night in Las Vegas, Nevada, Poirier made it known that he’d be willing to fight on just 24 hours notice. Diaz presumably isn’t going to accept a catchweight bout with Khamzat and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) needs to do something to save the pay-per-view (PPV) card.

Related Khamzat Blames Till For UFC 279 Scale Fail

Nothing is finalized as of yet, but Poirier remains on standby. The former UFC lightweight title challenger and his team made it known earlier today that he’s close on weight and ready to hop on a private jet to make his way to Vegas.

Just trained with @DustinPoirier. He’s on weight and down to work with the @ufc. Even has wheels on stand by. I say give the man a chance! #UFC279 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 9, 2022

In addition, MMA journalist Ariel Helwani reported just moments ago that Poirier accepted an offer from UFC to fight Diaz. However, the promotion never called Poirier back as they are more intrigued in booking Diaz against fellow UFC 279 main card fighter, Tony Ferguson.

Dustin Poirier tells me he was called to step in and accepted. Weighs around 176. Had a pilot and jet on standby. Nothing moved though. Seems like, at least for now, they want Diaz x Ferguson. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 9, 2022

“Dustin Poirier tells me he was called to step in and accepted. Weighs around 176. Had a pilot and jet on standby. Nothing moved though. Seems like, at least for now, they want Diaz x Ferguson.”

Diaz and Poirier already have history after nearly fighting all the way back at UFC 230 in 2018. “Diamond” had to pull out of that fight with an injury, but he’s willing to step up and save UFC 279 this time around. The ball is in UFC’s court right now as they try to figure everything out over the next two hours.

Related Poirier Out Of Diaz Fight At UFC 230

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 279 fight card, starting with the early UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET as well as the remaining undercard balance on ESPNN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET by clicking HERE. That’s followed by the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV with live results and play-by-play action RIGHT HERE.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 279 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the complete UFC 279 fight card and PPV lineup click here.