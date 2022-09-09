Oddsmakers were thrown for a loop with a chaotic Friday heading into UFC 279 tomorrow night (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) at UFC 279 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, but updated betting lines have been generated based off of the revamped main card.

Khamzat Chimaev will no longer compete against Nate Diaz in the main event. After missing weight by nearly eight pounds on Friday “Borz” will now be booted to the co-main event in a matchup with welterweight finisher Kevin Holland. Diaz will be matched up against Tony Ferguson in the main event, while Li Jingliang and Daniel Rodriguez are left to square of with one another.

It may have taken Ultimate Fighting Championship an entire day to revamp the UFC 279 main card, but it only took oddsmaker a few moments to create some new betting lines for Saturday’s card. Check them out below via Bet Online:

Nate Diaz (+169) vs. Tony Ferguson (-194)

Khamzat Chimaev (-550) vs. Kevin Holland (+375)

Li Jingliang (+130) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (-150)

The most alarming odds here would have to be Diaz being a +169 underdog. That seems like easy money considering Ferguson was preparing for a three-round fight and coming off four-straight losses. Diaz may be on his way out, but the odds are a little skewed heading into Saturday.

