 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 279 updated odds: Nate Diaz opens as betting underdog against Tony Ferguson

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Oddsmakers were thrown for a loop with a chaotic Friday heading into UFC 279 tomorrow night (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) at UFC 279 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, but updated betting lines have been generated based off of the revamped main card.

Watch UFC 279: Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson, Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland, live stream online, fight card, start time, TV schedule

LIVE! Watch UFC 279 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

BLOCKBUSTER WELTERWEIGHT SHOWDOWN! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Sept. 10, 2022, with a must-watch updated Welterweight thriller that will see perennial fan favorite, Nate ‘The Stockton Badboy’ Diaz now battle former top-ranked Lightweight contender, Tony ‘El Cucuy’ Ferguson, who will return to the 170-pound weight class for this last minute, upgraded assignment. Meanwhile, In UFC 279’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, we now get the undefeated No. 3-ranked contender, Khamzat Chimaev, opposite Kevin ‘Trailblazer’ Holland. These bouts will be preceded by exciting Welterweights, “Leech,” Li Jingliang and Daniel ‘D-Rod’ Rodriguez, in a must see barnburner.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Khamzat Chimaev will no longer compete against Nate Diaz in the main event. After missing weight by nearly eight pounds on Friday “Borz” will now be booted to the co-main event in a matchup with welterweight finisher Kevin Holland. Diaz will be matched up against Tony Ferguson in the main event, while Li Jingliang and Daniel Rodriguez are left to square of with one another.

It may have taken Ultimate Fighting Championship an entire day to revamp the UFC 279 main card, but it only took oddsmaker a few moments to create some new betting lines for Saturday’s card. Check them out below via Bet Online:

Nate Diaz (+169) vs. Tony Ferguson (-194)
Khamzat Chimaev (-550) vs. Kevin Holland (+375)
Li Jingliang (+130) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (-150)

The most alarming odds here would have to be Diaz being a +169 underdog. That seems like easy money considering Ferguson was preparing for a three-round fight and coming off four-straight losses. Diaz may be on his way out, but the odds are a little skewed heading into Saturday.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 279 fight card, starting with the early UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET as well as the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET by clicking HERE. That’s followed by the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV with live results and play-by-play action RIGHT HERE.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 279 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the complete UFC 279 fight card and PPV lineup click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania