Khamzat releases unfunny statement following UFC 279 weigh-in disaster, blames bloated bromance with Darren Till

Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for his UFC 279 headliner against Nate Diaz, scheduled for ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) this Sat. night (Sept. 10, 2022) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The promotion is currently negotiating with Diaz to keep the bout intact; however, nothing is official at this time and fight remains in jeopardy.

So what happened?

“I’m told the reason why Chimaev missed weight by so much was due to a ‘medical issue,’” reporter Ariel Helwani wrote on Twitter. “Unclear what that is and how that affects him long term.”

Chimaev has his own theory:

I guess Daniel Cormier was right all along.

Chimaev and Till have been living life like a buddy-cop movie (sample here) and “The Gorilla” — once labeled a “fat boy” by Chimaev — has his own history of weight-cutting issues. Chimaev’s tweet is likely to be a comedic home run with his dopey fans but will likely fall flat for UFC President Dana White, who is still doing damage control from this disaster.

We’ll bring you an update on the status of Khamzat vs. Diaz just as soon as it becomes available.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 279 fight card, starting with the early UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET as well as the remaining undercard balance on ESPNN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET by clicking HERE. That’s followed by the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV with live results and “Khamzat vs. Diaz” play-by-play action RIGHT HERE.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 279: “Khamzat vs. Diaz” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the complete UFC 279 fight card and PPV lineup click here.