Khamzat misses weight (badly) for UFC 279, Nate Diaz fight in jeopardy

If you thought the UFC 279 press conference was a shit show, just wait until you see what happened at the UFC 279 early (and official) weigh ins.

Welterweight headliner Khamzat Chimaev, perhaps too busy gloating over his “Trailblazer” tiff on Thursday afternoon, failed to make weight for his Nate Diaz pay-per-view (PPV) main event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Sept. 10, 2022) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Related Khamzat Blames Till For UFC 279 Scale Fail

Chimaev, 28, was contracted to make 170 pounds but was permitted to come in as high as 171, thanks to the extra pound afforded in non-title fights. Unfortunately, “Borz” wasn’t even close, tipping the scale at 178.5 pounds. Not surprisingly, his status for this weekend’s bout remains in jeopardy.

Get complete UFC 279 early weigh-in results and video right here.

As for Diaz, 37, he came in at 171 pounds and has been cleared to compete. That said, backstage reports suggest the Stockton slapper is not interested in fighting Chimaev at a potential catchweight, so the promotion may need to pony up some extra money to keep this bout intact.

We’ll have an update just as soon as we get more information.

Related Khamzat Claims Victory In Presser Melee

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 279 fight card, starting with the early UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET as well as the remaining undercard balance on ESPNN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET by clicking HERE. That’s followed by the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV with live results and “Khamzat vs. Diaz” play-by-play action RIGHT HERE.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 279: “Khamzat vs. Diaz” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the complete UFC 279 fight card and PPV lineup click here.