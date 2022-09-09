Nate Diaz needs to fulfill the final fight on his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract and that means accepting a short-notice bout against Tony Ferguson tomorrow night (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) at UFC 279 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Friday was one of the most unexpected chaotic days in the history of UFC. Khamzat Chimaev missed weight by nearly eight pounds during official weigh ins, which immediately put his main event clash with Diaz in doubt. UFC officials needed to scramble to make the proper adjustments to keep UFC 279 intact. Luckily, they shifted Ferguson to the main event and bumped Chimaev down to co-headliner to meet Kevin Holland. The move kept Diaz atop the PPV card in his final contractual appearance.

Following UFC 279’s ceremonial weigh ins (watch HERE), Diaz was asked about the entire ordeal and what he thought about Khamzat’s shocking weight miss. In typical Diaz fashion, the 37-year-old veteran threw Chimaev under the bus and put the Las Vegas crowd into a frenzy.

“Tony has been around a long time we should have fought a long time ago,” Diaz said. “Khabib’s bitch-ass is afraid of him just like this bitch-ass motherf—ker is afraid of me. Yesterday we punked his bitch ass in the back here and now he don’t know how to make weight.

“You guys already know what it is. Real G’s come from California, America, motherf—ker.”

Diaz has been calling for his departure from UFC for quite some time so fight fans better soak up every moment Saturday night. It may be the very last time we see the Stockton native step foot inside of the Octagon.

