UFC 279 staredown video: Diaz, Ferguson lock eyes for new main event

By Dan Hiergesell
Both the official weigh ins (HERE) and ceremonial weigh ins (HERE) are complete for UFC 279 tomorrow night (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and fight fans can now check out the final main card faceoffs.

UFC 279’s main event will feature a last-second matchup between Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson. Diaz was originally expected to fight Khamzat Chimaev in the headliner before “Borz” missed weight by nearly eight pounds Friday morning. The promotion had to pivot and pulled Ferguson away from his matchup with Li Jingliang to fill in. Chimaev will now face Kevin Holland in the co-headliner, with Jingliang squaring off with Daniel Rodriguez at 170 pounds.

The fighters took to the stage one final time earlier tonight at UFC 279’s ceremonial weigh ins and produced some memorable staredowns. Check them out below:

Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland

Li Jingliang vs. Daniel Rodriguez

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 279 fight card, starting with the early UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET as well as the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET by clicking HERE. That’s followed by the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV with live results and play-by-play action RIGHT HERE.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 279 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the complete UFC 279 fight card and PPV line up click here.

